INDOT Preparing for Snow and Ice to Come This Winter

The Indiana Department of Transportation continues its vigilance in the face of potential inclement weather. Even though warmer weather has been the rule over the last ten days, INDOT crews are ready in case colder weather with snow and ice become the rule.

INDOT spokesman Jason Tiller says INDOT monitors the weather to determine possible future weather threats…

Tiller also knows actual preparation for bad winter weather can happen up to five days ahead of the weather’s arrival…

Both temperature and precipitation determine the actions that INDOT uses to keep highways clear. Pre-treatment of the roads ahead of the weather allows easier clearing of the roads during and after the snow and ice event.