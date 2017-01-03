Jack L. Nowling, Sr., 83, of Vincennes, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital, on December 31, 2016.

Jack was an associate professor at Vincennes University. He taught in the aviation maintenance program, and was also an ultralight pilot. During the Korean War, he served in the US Navy.

Born January 21, 1933, in Seymour, IN, he was the son of Charles and Bessie (Littell) Nowling. His parents; his wife, Ruby (Hayes) Nowling, whom he married November 28, 1958, and who passed away in 2000; and his brother, Tom Nowling, preceded him.

Surviving is his daughter, Patti Coffey, and her husband, Chris, of Monroe City, IN; his son, Jack L. Nowling, Jr. of Cocoa, FL; his sister, Betty Wacker of Ft. Collins, CO; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit with Jack’s family from 1:00 – 3:00 on Thursday, at Goodwin Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 3:00 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospital Hospice, or the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be sent to the family through goodwinfamilyfh.com.