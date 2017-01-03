Jeanette K. Hand passed away on January 1, 2017 at The Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana. She was 60 years old. Jean was born on July 26, 1956 in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. Her parents were Donald and Marcella Bateman. She has a brother, Frank, who lives in Indianapolis, Indiana, a sister Marcia, also of Indianapolis, a twin sister Jan, who resides in Vincennes, Indiana. She graduated from Indianapolis Northwestern High School in 1974. Jean attended Greenville College where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education in 1978. She later received a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Indiana State University. In 1978, Jean married Phil Hand. They recently celebrated their 38Th wedding anniversary on December 23. Jean was a lifelong Elementary Education teacher. She began her career at Washington Catholic Elementary School in Washington, Indiana where she taught for 8 years. Later, she taught at Barr-Reeve Elementary School where she taught Third Grade for 26 years. For the past couple years, she worked at the Lemon Tree in Washington, Indiana. Jean enjoyed traveling and for ten years, was a member of The Wandering Wheels Coast – to – Coast Bicycling Organization. She was the head cook. She also enjoyed vacationing to Arizona and Florida. Jean attended Bethany Christian Church. She was a member of The Washington Free Methodist Church where she was involved in children’s ministries. Her life hobbies included collecting Beanie Babies, Cabbage Patch Dolls, Boyd Bears, Longaberger Baskets, and figurines. She also enjoyed working with plants and flowers. She was an avid fan of Mickey Mouse. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2017 in Gill Funeral Home. Friends may call Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery in Washington, Indiana. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gillsince1872.com