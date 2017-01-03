The Knox County Commissioners will hold a special organizational session this morning at ten at the Knox County Courthouse.
The session will be the first for new Commissioners Tim Ellerman and Trent Hinkle. They will join returning Commissioner Kellie Streeter as the New Board of Commissioners.
An executive session will follow the organization session. The organizational session is open to the public, but the executive session is closed to the public.
KC Commissioners to Organize New Board This Morning
