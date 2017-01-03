Lila M. Stevens, 74, of 2653 N Windy Hill Road, Vincennes, passed at 7:15 pm Thursday December 29, 2016 at her residence.

She was born February 13, 1942 in St. Joseph Missouri to Otha William and Mildred Marie Embrey.

Lila had worked at the Econolodge and Quality Inn.

Surviving are her sons, Brian Embrey of Vincennes and Kevin Wasson of Oklahoma City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Terry D. Buss; her second husband, David L. Stevens; son, Bob Embrey; daughter, Gina Embrey; sisters, Roberta Embrey and Donna Wasson; and her brother in law, George Wasson.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home with Pastor Pete White officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the service Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com