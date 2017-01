RLP Start 2017 With Win over WRV

The Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots Improved Their Record To 14-3 With A 57-28 Win Over Host White River Valley Last Night. The Patriots Never Trailed In The Contest As They Led 16-8 At The First Quarter Stop, 25-15 At The Half, 40-22 At The End And Three And Cruised Thru The Fourth To Pick Up The Win. Garce Waggoner Led The Way With 17 Points. Maddie Halter And Anna Donovan Added 10 Points Each. Rivet Also Took The Jv Game, 44-22. Hannah Ivers Had 16 Points. Livvi Trent Tossed In 14 And Jaylen Trent Added 10. The Lady Patriots Are Back In Action On Firday At Barr-reeve.