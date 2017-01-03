Stanford L. Thompson, 89, of Washington, IN passed away December 31, 2016. Born March 31, 1927 in Fayette County, Illinois, he was the son of the late Albert and Olive (Stevens) Thompson. He graduated from High School in Flora, Illinois in 1944. On April 2, 1948, he married Betty J. (Cannon). He had a long career as a clerk for CSX Railroad. He was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Washington, and the American Legion Post #0121. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. After retirement, he took up Golf, and was a longtime member of The Washington Country Club.

He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Thompson; Son, Greg (Kimberly A.) Thompson; Granddaughter, Audrey L. (Adam) Chestnut; Grandson, Corey S. Thompson; Sister-in-Law, Jessie Thompson; Great Grandson, Clayton R. Chestnut; Great-Granddaughters, Callie R. and Cami R. Chestnut, and a Daughter-in-Law, Sharon Raine. He was preceded in death by his parents, a Son, Jeffery S. Thompson, two brothers, Byron and Joe Thompson, and a sister, Myrna Lovell. Military Graveside services will be accorded at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at St. John’s Cemetery in Washington, In. with Pastor Keith Meece officiating. Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Legion Post #0121 Color/Honor Guard, 501 East Main Street, Washington, IN 47501, or to; Washington Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 261, Washington, IN 47501.Online condolences may be made at www.gillsince1872.com