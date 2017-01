The new year will mean a change of work on the Vincennes City Levee. With a few exceptions, the work on the City Levee will shift from repairs to maintenance.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum confirms most of the eight-year Levee repair process has been completed…

Mayor Yochum says one major project has yet to be completed to get the Levee back up to speed…