VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Lawrence County Illinois Charge

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday for a revoked bond from Lawrence County Illinois.

29 year-old Anthony Childers was found at a home in the 14-hundred block of Harrison. Childers was found wanted on the warrant, and was booked into the Knox County Jail, pending transfer to Lawrence County to face the charge.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Lafayette man last night following a traffic stop in the 23-hundred block of North Sixth.

Officers found 30 year-old Jon Bland driving on a suspended license. Bland was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman following a traffic stop this morning in the 17-hundred block of Hart Street.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by 23 year-old Samantha Lee. During the stop, Lee was found to be operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

Lee was booked into the Knox County Jail on two-thousand dollars bond.