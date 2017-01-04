Amanda G. Crow, 89, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at her residence.

She was born Dec. 5, 1927 in Lawrence County, Illinois, the daughter of Jasper and Blanche (Miller) Hays. She married John E. Crow on July 7, 1968 and he preceded her in death on December 3, 1995.

Amanda was a retired Unit 20 school bus driver. She was a member of the Northside Christian Church in Vandalia and was involved in the Relay For Life and the Red Hat Society. Her hobbies included playing bingo, bunco, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her sons, Kenneth Houston and his wife, Laura of Indianapolis and Frank Houston and his wife, Vickie of Godfrey, Illinois; daughters Janet Houston Ringering and her husband, Rex of Vandalia and Lillie Crow Cleeton and her husband, Ken of Effingham, Illinois; step-daughter Sharon Crow Lawhead of Effingham; brothers Gene Hays of Pinkstaff, Illinois and Jerry Hays and his wife, Donna of Vincennes; sisters Rella Wampler of Flat Rock, Illinois and Rose Faith and her husband, Charles, of Port Charlotte, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; brother, Jim Hays; and a great-great-granddaughter, Madison Baker.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. CST on Friday at the Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. Burial will be Derr Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. CST until the hour of services on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Amanda’s memory may be made to the Northside Christian Church in Vandalia or the No Fear Organization of Fayette County.

