Bleak Picture for Crop Prices This Year, Into 2019

Farmers are looking at a bleak picture for crop prices as they plan for the 2017 growing season. The latest forecast calls for very tight margins as farmers prepare for the coming spring planting season.

Purdue Extension educator Valerie Clingerman says crop prices may not reach the cost of production for the next few years…

In many places in Knox County last year, corn crop yields were average at best. Soybean yields ranged from average to just above average in some County fields. Clingerman says a good harvest season last fall helped…

Experts believe surplus corn and soybean stocks are expected to weigh on crop prices for the next few years.