Carol Jean Hinkle, age 77, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 3:40 am at her residence in Washington.

She was born on June 1, 1939 in Washington to William R. and Shirley J. (Myers) Miles. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gathering with her family on the back porch or around the bonfires and watching her kids and grandkids sporting events.

She is survived by her children; Debbie (Bryan) Fisher of Washington, Rhonda (Max) Ramsey of Washington, Diane Garland of Washington, Michelle (Mark) Richardville of Washington, Dana (Scott) Matteson of Washington, Alan (Patty) Garland of Washington and Kelly (Stephanie) Garland of Washington; stepchildren, Angie (Eddie) Laudig of Texas, Toni (Anthony) Dallison of Texas and BJ (Megan) Hinkle of Washington; twenty-four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her her first husband, Ronald E. Garland; second husband Bernard J. Hinkle; brother, Robert Miles and stepdaughter, Deanna Hinkle.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Friday at Ed Lee Mortuary with Brad Rainey officiating. Burial will follow at St John Cemetery in Washington. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM– 2:00 PM Friday at Ed Lee Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.edleemortuary.com