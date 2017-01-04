DCH Ends 2016 with Birth of Two Sets of Twins

Daviess Community Hospital is celebrating the birth of not one, but two sets of twins born just before the New Year.

Both sets of twins were both within 24 hours of each other– and both sets were born around a week early. Both sets of boys were born to parents named Graber– Kenton and Kaden Graber were born on December 27th, with Wyatt and Weston Graber born on December 28th. Kenton and Kaden Graber were born to Jerome and Janice Graber of Odon, while Wyatt and Weston Graber are the sons of Reggie and Monica Graber of Loogootee. D-C-H officials did not say if the two sets of parents are related. Both sets of twins due dates were originally set for this week.

All four babies and their parents are reportedly doing fine.