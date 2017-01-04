Domestic Call Leads to Drug Arrest for Decker Man

Vincennes City Police arrested a Decker man this morning following the discovery of illegal drugs in his possession.

City Police were called to a reported domestic dispute on the Main Street side of Jamestown Square Apartments. While handling the case, police found 27 year-old Paul Jensen was allegedly intoxicated. A further search turned up methamphetamine, a synthetic drug, and paraphernalia in his possession.

Jensen was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a traffic stop in the 17-hundred block of North Sixth.

Authorities stopped the vehicle occupied by 27 year-old Matthew Campbell. During the stop, police found Campbell wanted on a Knox Superior Court Two warrant for failure to appear. Campbell’s original charge was for operating without ever receiving a license; he was accused of the charge in June of last year. A further search of the vehicle turned up both a syringe and a Schedule Four controlled substance.

Campbell is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following service of a warrant to his Seminary Street home.

Officers served the warrant to 34 year-old Jeremy Harlan. Harlan is charged with theft; the charge was filed in late December in Knox Superior Court Two.

Harlan was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars cash bond.