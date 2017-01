The Knox County Parks Department is continuing its work toward building up the Fox Ridge Nature Park on Hillcrest Road. Last year, steps were taken to change the former golf course into the county’s latest park.

Knox County Parks Department superintendent Rama Sobhani says for Fox Ridge, 2016 was a year of transformation…

Sobhani also realizes Fox Ridge is seeing activity, even this winter…

County Parks officials expect the development to continue at the newest County park through 2017.