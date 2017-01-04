LHS Lady Alices Play Princeton Tonight

The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Play Host To Princeton In Big 8 Conference Play At Alice Arena. The Lady Alices Are 12-5 While Princeton Is 9-6. Jv Begins At 6;30 With Varsity Play At 8 And You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm 92.1 Fm.

Night Number Two Of The Green County Invitational Has Eastern Greene Playing Clay City At 6 With Shakamak Taking On White River Valley In The Nightcap.

The Vincennes Lincoln Swim Teams Are In Evansville To Swim Against Central At 6p

After Time Off For The Holidays The Vincennes University Women’s And Men’s Basketball Team Are At Home For A Basketball Doubleheader. At 5p The Lady Blazers Play Cincinnati State And Then At 7, The Vu Men’s Team Plays Elizabethtown Tech.