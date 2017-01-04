Lisa Jane Bishop, 54, of Vincennes, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 after suffering a heart attack while visiting family in northwest Arkansas.

Lisa, the youngest daughter of Howard and Betty (Berry) Bishop, was born Dec. 29, 1962 in Springdale, Arkansas. A graduate of Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, she went on to earn her doctorate in clinical psychology from Indiana State University. Lisa served as director of the Vincennes University Counseling Center for 22 years, where she helped scores of students. She wrote and taught online courses in general psychology and abnormal psychology. Previous to that she had worked at the Samaritan Center.

Lisa was an avid sports fan (Go Hogs! Go Fever!) and enjoyed numerous activities such as reading, travel, birding, and visiting friends and family. Watching documentaries and listening to podcasts were favorite pastimes and all radio presets were on NPR stations. Her generous, loving, compassionate spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

Lisa is survived by her partner, Sue Kuehl of Vincennes; her mother, Betty of Lowell, Arkansas; her sister, Judy Crawford of Hot Springs, Arkansas; her sister-in-law, Sherry of Harrison, Arkansas; and brother, Joe Bishop and his wife, Eva of Lowell; one (favorite) niece and five nephews and their families (seven great-nephews and nine great-nieces; and a host of great friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Bishop; a brother, Don Bishop of Harrison; and sister-in-law, Angie Bishop of Lowell.

After tissue and organ donations, her body was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at Vincennes University’s Isaac K. Beckes Student Union. Goodwin Funeral Home is handling local arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knox County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 273, Vincennes, IN 47591 or to the Vincennes Animal Shelter, 1128 Rover Road, Vincennes, IN 47591. Dogs Jack and Petey highly approve this one!

