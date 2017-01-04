Marvin Graber, 64, of Washington and formerly of Goshen, passed away at 10:09 p.m. Monday at Daviess Community Hospital.

He was born Oct. 25, 1952, in Washington, to Zetta (Stoll) Lengacher and the late George Graber.

Marvin was a member of the East Goshen Mennonite Church.

He owned and operated Graber Piano Tuning and was a professional piano technician. In his spare time he loved cars, music and water skiing.

Marvin was preceded in death by his father, George Graber; and brother Jerry J. Graber.

He is survived by his mother, Zetta (Joe) Lengacher of Loogootee; siblings Delmer (Betty Jean) Graber of Washington, Terry Joe (Gwen) Graber of Goshen, Nelda (Dean) Lengacher of Washington, Jolene (Van) McAtee of Loogootee and Sheldon Graber of Washington; 14 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday at Providence Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Providence Mennonite Church.

Arrangements were provided by Blake and Wagler Funeral Home in Montgomery. – See more at: http://obituaries.washtimesherald.com/story/marvin-graber-1952-2017-861797192#sthash.SQJkGd44.dpuf