Rivet Defeated in Overtime by Bloomfield at Greene County Invitational

The Vincennes Rivet Boys Basketball Team Opened Up Play At The Green County Invitational With A 52-49 Overtime Loss To Bloomfield. Rivet Was Up 26-18 At Halftime But The Cardinals Took The Lead 34-30 Heading Into The Final Quarter. Colton Mouzin Then Scored 12 Points Including A Three Pointer At The Buzzer In The Fourth To Get The Game Into Overtime. But In The Ot, Bloomfield Was Able To Pull Away For The Win. Mouzin Ended Up With 27 Points For The 3-7 Patriots. Rivet Will Play North Central In The Consolation Bracket On Thursday Night At 6. North Central Lost To Linton 100-34 Last Night.

The South Knox Spartans Dropped Host Princeton 44-34. Brandon Fickling Led The Way For The 8-2 Spartans With 17 Points And 7 Rebounds. Gannon Bobe Tossed In 14. Princeton Won The Jv Game 47-45. The Spartans Are Back In Action On Friday At Northeast Dubois.

Elsewhere In Boys High School Basketball Play Last Night, Evansville Central Beat Mount Carmel 50-48, North Posey Edged Evansville North 69-68, Evansville Harrison Beat Boonville 64-55, Castle Rolled By Owensboro 91-58 And The Red Hill Salukis Downed Downed Casey 67-54.

In Some Girls Hoops Last Night, Washington Beat North Posey 64-19, Medora Edged Washington Catholic 39-37, Orleans Dropped North Daviess 45-23, Barr-reeve Outlasted Jasper In Triple Overtime 68-64, Mitchell Beat Shoals 65-41, Sullivan Downed Robinson 55-34, Forest Park Beat Northeast Dubois 51-42, Wood Memorial Downed Springs Valley 71-40, Boonville Beat Tecumseh 37-25.

In Middle School Basketball Play, The Clark 6th Grade Girls Basketball Team Played South Knox. In The “A” Game Claek Won 41-24. Gracie Kramer Led Clark With 19 Points And Amber Woolard Had 11 Points And 7 Rebounds. Clark Lost The “B” Team Game 26-16. For Clark, Ava Bochner And Lauren Lewis Had 4 Points Each.

The Clark Sixth Grade Boys Split Their Games With Sullivan. Clark Won The “A”Team Game, 43-32. Zach Steffey Had 19 Points And Kiefer Foster Had 8. Clark Dropped The “B” Team Game 23-17. Antwan Johnson Had 6 Points.