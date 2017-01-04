Two Newest KC Commissioners Take Seats

Knox County’s two newest Commissioners– Trent Hinkle and Tim Ellerman– attended their first Commissioners’ session yesterday at the Courthouse. Both men were elected in November to their first terms on the Board of Commissioners.

Hinkle wants the public to have better access to the Commissioners– and their meetings…

Ellerman is pointing toward working with various County departments as his top priority right now…