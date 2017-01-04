Washington PD Arrest Washington Man on FTA Charge

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

25-year-old Travis Criswell was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36-year-old Paul Tackett of Terre Haute Tuesday for Driving While Suspended.

Tackett was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

167 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.