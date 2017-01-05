VPD Arrest Vincennes Man After Reported Fight

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a reported fight in the ten-block of East Minneapolis.

Officers arrested 41 year-old Thomas Lee Wright for battery resulting from the disturbance. Wright was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a shoplifting charge at the Vincennes Wal-Mart.

Officers found 24 year-old Nicholas Shepherd allegedly involved in the theft at the store. Shepherd was also found to be wanted on a charge of failure to appear out of Knox Superior Court Two. His original charge is for operating while intoxicated; the original charge was filed in July of last year.

Shepard is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.