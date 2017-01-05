Congressman Bucshon Meets With VP-Elect Pence over Obamacare

Eighth District Congressman Larry Bucshon was part of a meeting with Vice President-elect Mike Pence yesterday on Capitol Hill. Pence met with House Republicans to determine alternatives to the current Affordable Care Act.

The Republican Bucshon– himself a medical doctor– backs the idea to ensure access to quality, affordable health coverage. The Congressman also believes Congressional Republicans are united in their goal to reform the current healthcare law.

Bucshon is calling for a plan to increase the quality of healthcare, expand its access, and lower its cost.