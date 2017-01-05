Conservation Officers Seeking Shooter of Endangered Crane

State conservation officers say an endangered whooping crane has been found fatally shot in southwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division says a member of the International Crane Foundation found the bird’s carcass

Tuesday near the Greene County town of Lyons.

Preliminary evidence suggests the bird was shot over the weekend.

It was found in an agricultural area not far from where another whooping crane was killed a few years ago.

The DNR is asking anyone with information to call with tips.

Whooping cranes are North America’s largest birds, standing over 5 feet tall. They are a federally endangered species, with only about 500 of the cranes

surviving across the United States.