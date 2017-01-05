Indiana State Police Get AED Donation from Vincennes Township Firemen

Officials with the Vincennes Township Fire Department have donated Automated External Defibrillators– or AED’s– to the Indiana State Police. The new AED devices will replace current models for the 17 troopers who patrol Knox County.

The AED can get a person’s heartbeat back to normal, and can save that person’s life. Since troopers patrol mainly rural areas, the device can provide life-saving support to victims until emergency crews arrive.