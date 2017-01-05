KC Commissioners, Council Point to More Cooperation in 2017

Both the Knox County Commissioners and Council are pointing toward more cooperation for this year. The Commissioners held an organization session Tuesday at the Knox County Courhouse; Council members expect to do the same at their first meeting on Tuesday, January tenth.

Council member Bob Lechner says both groups will bring new ideas to the table for 2017…

Lechner also wants a closer working relationship with the Commissioners for the next year…

Among the major Council items for 2017 is work on the transparency portal. Also, Council and the Commissioners are expected to work together toward improvements in the county’s Public Defender program.