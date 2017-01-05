Knox APC Director Asking for Increased Fine for Building Permit Violations

Knox County Area Plan Commission director Colt Michaels is asking the A-P-C to increase the penalty fee for building without a permit. Currently, the permit to improve a location is 40 dollars; Michaels wants the fee for violations to be raised to 80 dollars.

Michaels also pushed for the fine last year, but the Commission Board did not approve it at that time.

Board members agree with the fee’s need, but want to make sure it meets state requirements before they act on Michaels’ recommendation.