LHS Girls Winners over Princeton: Eastern Greene, Shakamak Move in in Greene County Invitational

The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Jumped Out To A 27-8 First Quarter Lead And Never Looked Back In Dropping Visiting Princeton 72-52.

Four Lincoln Players Were In Double Digits In The Contest, Chasity Trueblood Had 21 Points And 9 Rebounds, Alison Hein Tossed In 17, Lauren Hipsher Had 14 And Abbi Haynes Had A Double Double With 11 Points And 16 Assists. Brooke James Topped 9-7 Princeton With 20 Points. Lincoln Moves To 13-5 Overall And 3 And 1 In The Big 8. The Lincoln Jv Downed Princeton 42-28. Paige Breece Had 16 And Alanna Green Added 11. The Lady Alices Are Back In Action On Saturday At Mount Vernon. It Will Be Varsity Only And Will Tip Off At Noon Vincennes Time.

In Boys Basketball Action At The Greene County Invitational Tournament Last Night, Eastern Greene Downed Clay City 51-29 And Shakamak Beat White River Valley 77-51.

The Vincennes Lincoln Boys And Girls Swim Teams Finished Third In Their Meet With Evansville Central And Boonville At The Lloyd Pool In Evansville. First Place Finishes For The Lady Alices Went To Susan Skinner In The 100 Free And 100 Breast, Sydney Mathias In The 100 Back And The 50 Free, Jessi Donovan In The 200 Free And 500 Free, Molly Treadway In Diving And The 200 Freestyle Relay Team Of Jenna Cummins, Donovan, Mathias And Skinner And The 200 Medley Relay Team Of Mathias, Cummins, Skinner And Donovan. Nate Kaffenberger Had Two First Place Finishes For The Lincoln Boys With A First In The 200 Free And 500 Free.

The South Knox Freshman Boys Basketball Team Edged Princeton 33-31. Chase Donaldson Hit A Shot At The Buzzer To Give South Knox The Win. For 5-1 South Knox, Donaldson Finished With 13 Points And Colten Hostettler Had 7 And Trisen Dubbs Added 6.

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark 7th And 8th Grade Boys Teams Were Winners Over Pike Central. The 7th Grade Won 43-16. Colton Pfoff Had 11 Points, Simona Corrona 9 And Calvin Carmean 8. The 8th Grade Dropped Pike Central 33-16. Ethan Bushey7 Had 14 Points And Noah Bushey Tossed In 13.

The Rivet 8th Grade Boys Team Downed South Knox 32-28. Evan Miller Led Rivet With 12 Points. Colin Meyers Topped South Knox With 9.

The Rivet 7th And 8th Grade Girls Teams Were Winners Over Wood Memorial. The 7th Grade Won 35-16. Maddisyn Halter Had 14 Pooints, And Alicia Mcgurie Had 11 Points And 10 Rebounds. The 8th Grade Downed Wood Memorial 42-25. Maddie Halter Had 11 Points And Meredith Weiss Had 8.

The Vincennes University Women’s Basketball Team Dropped An 87-83 Contest To Visiting Cincinnati State. For The 11-3 Lady Blazers, Laurhen Pickett Had 32 Points And 12 Rebounds And Milana Matias Added 25 Points.

The Vu Men’s Team Improved To 13-1 With An 86-49 Romp Over Elizabethtown Community College. Nate Hansen Led The Blazer Scoring With 18 Points. Chris Darrington Added 17.