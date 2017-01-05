New Business Still Planned for Roundabout Area, Despite Expected BK Closing

The City of Vincennes is planning for new business near the Kimmel Road roundabout– but in the wake of a likely closing of an existing business.
The Vincennes Burger King location shut its doors at seven p-m on New Year’s night– and to this point has not re-opened. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the closing flies in the face of expected progress in the Kimmel Road extension area…
As for new business, Yochum hopes plans for new business in that area will be revealed soon..
The Kimmel Road extension and roundabout opened to the public late last year. The extension of Kimmel Road runs from Hart Street to Main Street.