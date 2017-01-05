Rivet Boys, NK Girls in Basketball Action Tonight

On The Local Sports Scene For Tonight

The Vincennes Rivet Boys Basketball Team Resumes Play In The Green County Tournament. The 3-7 Patriots Play At 6p Against Oh And 9 North Central. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov. The Second Consolation Bracket Game Of The Night Will Match Clay City Against White River Valley.

The North Knox Girls Basketball Team Is Scheduled To Play At Southridge Tonight. The Lady Warriors Are 13-3 While Southridge Is 6-8. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

In Some Other Girls Games Tonight, Washington Hosts Pike Central, Loogootee Is At Wood Memorial, Jasper Hosts Forest Park, Mount Vernon Is At Mount Carmel, Shoals Visits Northeast Dubois.

The Vincennes Lincoln Freshman Boys Basketball Team Plays At Jasper At 6p