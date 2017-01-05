Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Area

The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in place throughout the day today for the entire area.
A total of three to five inches of snow are possible with a round of precipitation striking the area. Michael Koch (KOSH) is with the National Weather Service; he expects snow to fall through late afternoon…
Koch also expects a cold day to join with the snow to make roadways hazardous…
Indiana Department of Transportation crews will be out as needed to keep roadways clear. INDOT officials remind everyone to reduce speeds and allow extra time to reach a destination. INDOT reminds everyone they have designated snow routes, and it takes around two to three hours to complete a snow route cycle.