Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Area

The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in place throughout the day today for the entire area.

A total of three to five inches of snow are possible with a round of precipitation striking the area. Michael Koch (KOSH) is with the National Weather Service; he expects snow to fall through late afternoon…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/05054125/NEW0006_Michael-Koch-cut-1_oq...-BE-AFFECTING_0-00-09.587.mp3

Koch also expects a cold day to join with the snow to make roadways hazardous…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/01/05054126/NEW0007_Koch-cut-2_oq...-OUT-THERE_0-00-10.945.mp3

Indiana Department of Transportation crews will be out as needed to keep roadways clear. INDOT officials remind everyone to reduce speeds and allow extra time to reach a destination. INDOT reminds everyone they have designated snow routes, and it takes around two to three hours to complete a snow route cycle.