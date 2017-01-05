WVCF Gets Great Harvest Award from State of Indiana

The Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle has been awarded the Great Harvest Award for its donations of garden produce. The prison has grown over 79-hundred pounds of vegetables for donation to area food pantries. The Great Harvest Award is given to the correctional facility doing the best job of raising produce for its area food pantries.

The variety of vegetables at the W-V-C-F were tended by inmates in the PLUS– or Purposeful Living Units Serve– program. Overall, Indiana’s correctional facilities have donated over 100-thousand pounds of produce over the last three years.

The W-V-C-F program has helped pantries in Knox, Greene, Sullivan, and Vigo counties. More assistance is also planned for the groups this year as well.