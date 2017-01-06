Christopher A. Wilkins, 25, of Bedford, passed away on Friday December 30, 2016 in Indianapolis.

He was born February 25, 1991 in Indianapolis to Stephen Wilkins and Lisa King.

Christopher enjoyed music, lights, and loved getting attention.

Surviving are his father, Stephen Wilkins of Haubstadt; mother and step father, Lisa and Clarence King of Vincennes; and his brothers and sisters, Matthew Morris, Becky Morris, Trinity Farrar, Shyene Wininger, Steven Wilkins Jr., Connie Hardin, and Charles Owens.

A Celebration of Christopher’s Life will be held at 3:00 pm Friday January 6, 2017 at Gardner Brockman Funeral Home with Pastor Pete White officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gardnerbrockman.com