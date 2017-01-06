City Police, Fire Crews Checking on Overnight Garage Fire

A Vincennes garage suffered damage in a fire overnight behind a home at 424 North Fourth Street.

City firemen got the call around 10:50 pm; firefighters discovered heavy smoke coming from the structure when they arrived. Crews stayed on the scene for around 90 minutes. Vincennes City Police and Fire Department officials are not releasing any other information on the fire, pending further investigation.

The garage suffered heavy damage. No cause for the fire has been released at this time.