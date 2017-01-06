Farmers Discuss Profits at Farm Profit Preview

Farmers were concerned about profits during yesterday’s Farm Profit Preview at Highland Woods Community Center. The annual agribusiness event showcases various ag-related vendors for farmers across the area.

Jim Schultz is from Knox County farm implement seller Alliance Tractor. He knows a down farm economy can mean tough times for his business– but says there was a bright spot for sales late 2016. As for the farming industry, Schultz is hoping for a rise in crop prices that would help farmers in general.

However, ag ecnomists warn lower crop prices could be the rule for at least the next couple of years. The lower prices are expected to be driven by excess crops already in storage.