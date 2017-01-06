Jerald Preston Ainscough, 61, of Odon, Indiana, departed this life, January 2, 2017 at Daviess County Community Hospital. He was born January 29, 1955 at Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Indiana. He was the son of Gerald Austin Ainscough and Phyllis Gwendolyn (Slatton) Cain.

Jerald was a member of Elnora Methodist Church and the North Daviess High School Class of 1973. He was a life member of the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Group. He had worked as a three-phase industrial electrician and certified welder.

He married Judith A. (Boruff) Ainscough on December 30, 1990; she survives. He leaves three step-children: daughters, Beth (Kenneth) Hinkle of Bloomfield and Julie (Danny) Miller of Bloomington; son, Michael (Priscilla) Malone of Odon.

Jerald’s grandparents Austin and Bertha (Barley) Ainscough and Lavern and Lila (Dunbar) Slatton, all of Plainville, are deceased.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Walnut Hill Cemetery with Darrell Wagler officiating. There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James W. Meng, Jr. and Meng Family Funeral Home in Odon. Online condolences may be sent to www.mengfuneralhome.com.