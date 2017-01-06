KC Chamber of Commerce Seeking More Improvements in 2017

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is looking for a 2017 of improvements– both in the community and its activities.

Knox County Chamber of Commerce president Marc McNeece says improvements will happen with this year’s Vincennes Watermelon Festival…

The other improvemnt includes a way to fill jobs in Knox County. McNeece wants community members to recruit others to come to Vincennes…

Officials also hope recent– and upcoming–infrastructure improvements will also draw people to live and work in Vincennes.