Loogootee PD Arrest Loogootee Man for Meth Dealing

Loogootee Police arrested a Loogootee man Wednesday on preliminary charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.
A search warrant was obtained for the home of 45-year-old Anthony Chestnut where more drugs were found.
Indiana State Police, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the Loogootee Police Department’s K-9 assisted in the investigation.
