Richard C. Rusk, 82, of Washington, IN passed away January 3, 2017 in Washington. Born November 23, 1934 in Vincennes, he was the son of the late Harold White and Anna Wanda (Seitzinger) Rusk. He was a 1953 Graduate of Vincennes Lincoln High School. He also graduated from Vincennes University in 1953, Indiana University in 1957, and the Indiana University School of Law in 1960. He was a member of the Indiana Bar Association. He married Diana Sue Burnside on June 6, 1959. He is survived by his wife Sue Rusk; two Sons, Thaddeus “Thad” Rusk and Tedd (Monina) Rusk; a Daughter, Amy (Ken Powell) Rusk, and a Grandson, Nicholas James Rusk. He was preceded in death by his Parents. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017 in Gill Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00a.m. Until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Sugarland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. Online condolences may be made at; www.gillsince1872.com.