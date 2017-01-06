Rivet Patriots Win Way into Fifth Place Game at Greene County Invitational

The Vincennes Rivet Patriots Downed North Central 73-38 In Consoaltion Bracket Action At The Greene County Invitational Tournament Last Night. It Was Close After One With Rivet Leading 17-13 But Rivet Ran Out To A 41-20 Halftime And Cruised Thru The Second Half To Pick Up The Patriots Fourth Win Of The Season. Colton Mouzin Topped The 4-7 Patriots With 25 Points. Jacob Anderson Tossed In 12 And Nick Miller Added 11. Rivet Will Play Clay City For Fifth Place In The Tournament Tomorrow Morning Around 11:30. Clay City Beat White River Valley 33-29 Last Night.

Everything Else On The Local Sports Scene Last Night Was Postponed Last Night.