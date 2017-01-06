Sullivan Man Arrested on Probation Violation Charge

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sullivan man yesterday following service of a warrant for probation violation.

Deputies found 33 year-old Ryan Coulson wanted on the probation violation charge. Coulson was convicted of drug possession counts in Knox County in 2012; the original conviction was made in Knox Superior Court One.

Coulson is being held without bond in Knox County Jail.

A Linton man turned himself in yesterday at the Knox County Jail on a failure to appear charge out of Knox Superior Court One.

19 year-old Jordan Hancock was wanted for the warrant dealing with a battery charged filed in September of last year. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.