Theo A. “Bune” (O’Conner) Yagle, 71, of Vincennes, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at her residence.

Theo was born June 28, 1945 in Pittsburg, the daughter of Charles M. and Esther G. (Strong) O’Conner. She retired as a nurse after 35 years. She loved antiques, camping and fishing. She attended the Bicknell United Methodist Church.

Theo is survived by her husband, Ralph; children Chelle Roberts and her husband, Danny of Ft. Myers, Florida, Azure Collard and her husband, Jacob of Wheatland, and Carrie Yagle of Vincennes; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her sister, Celeste McCormick and her husband, PR of Freelandville; and her brother, Michael O’Conner and his wife, Carol of Bicknell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Thomas Bailey II; and her brother, Kevin O’Conner.

No services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hux Cancer Center in Terre Haute. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home Bicknell Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.