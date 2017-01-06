VPD, Rural King Checking for Reported Shoplifter

Vincennes City Police are looking into a shoplifting incident reported yesterday at the Vincennes Rural King on Sixth Street.

Store officials reported an unknown suspect left the store with various articles that were not paid for. City Police and store officials are checking the store’s security cameras to identify a suspect.

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with the shoplifting.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a drug discovery in the 13-hundred block of Buntin.

Officers foudn Gerald Huffman in possession of methamphetamine. Huffman was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.