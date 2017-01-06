VPD Seeking Improvements to Interior, Exterior of Headquarters

Vincennes City Police are looking into interior and exterior improvements for its headquarters at 501 Busseron. The improvements are among the goals for the Department in 2017.

City Police Chief Dusty Luking wants to start the year by working on their building’s exterior…

Luking also knows the Department wants a professional analysis of the building’s interior as well…