Weather Permitting Action on Sports Calendar

Boys Basketball Action Is On Tap For Tonight:

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices Play Host To Jasper In A Big 8 Conference Matchup At Alice Arena. The Alices Are 4-7 While The Wildcats Have Won Five In A Row To Improve To 5-2.

Jv Begins At 6:30 With Varsity Play At 8. You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm 92.1fm.

The 8-2 South Knox Spartans Hit The Road Tonight For Action At Northeast Dubois. The Jeeps Are 5-4 On The Season. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Action At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

The 2-9 North Knox Warriors Are Scheduled To Play At Washington. The Hatchets Sports A Record Of 4-5. Jv Is At 6;30 With Varsity Play At 8. The game will be available online at wuzr.com, and on tape delay tonight on 105.7, WUZR.

In Other Boys Games That Are On The Agenda For Tonight, Loogootee At North Daviess, Princeton Plays At Boonville, Gibson Southern Is At Heritage Hills. Sullivan Visits South Putnam, Pike Central Hosts Wood Memorial. At The Green County Tournament, Bloomfield Plays Linton And Eastern Greene Takes On Shakamak. With Some Schools Being Closed Today Due To Weather Some Games Could Be Cancelled.

The14-3 Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots Are Scheduled To Be On The Hardwood Tonight As They Play At 9-6 Barr-reeve. Barr-reeve Is Out Of School Today So The Status Of The Game Is Not Know At This Time. Jv Is Scheduled For 6p With Varsity At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.