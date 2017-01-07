AG Zoeller: Indiana’s Ban on Robocalls Withstands Yet another Challenge after a Seven-Year Battle

A federal court has upheld Indiana’s comprehensive ban on automated robocalls to peoples’ phones without their consent.

The ruling was issued Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

The ruling decides a legal challenge filed in 2010 by nonprofit Patriotic Veterans Incorporated, which sought to carve out an exception to the robocall ban for

political messages.

Last November, Patriotic Veterans argued before the court that the anti-robocall statute violated the First Amendment of the Constitution.

Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller called this week’s ruling rejecting that argument an important win for Hoosiers who continue to be bombarded by illegal

automated calls.