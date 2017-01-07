Coats Tapped for Top Intel Post

Former Indiana Senator Dan Coats is being tapped as the next director of national intelligence, or DNI.
President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate the Indiana Republican for the post.
The 73-year old Coats just concluded his second stint in the Senate.
He also served from 1989-1999.
The DNI oversees the work of the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies, including the CIA and the NSA.