Gasoline prices have been rising across this area, in response to rising oil prices. In Vincennes, gas prices stand at two-32 a gallon– well up from the sub two-dollar prices seen in late November and early December.

Patrick DeHaan, from Gasbuddy-dot-com, says the higher oil prices are a direct result of oil production cuts in the Middle East…

More price increases are expected for the next year. DeHaan would not be surprised if gas prices creep back toward the three dollar mark throughout 2017.