INDIANAPOLIS MAN CHARGED IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE

United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler, announced today that Indianapolis resident Christopher A. Abraham, 38, was charged with sexually exploiting four children, all under the age of seven years old, and with possessing child pornography.

“Protecting trusting children from predators who would sexually exploit them continues to be a top priority in my office,” said Minkler. “In this office, child victims will always have an advocate to hold their abusers accountable.”

On January 2, 2017, detectives from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received information that Abraham had images of child pornography on his computer at his residence on the Eastside of Indianapolis. Law enforcement officials obtained search warrants for computers, external drives and other electronic devices at Abraham’s residence and found thousands of images of child pornography.

Investigators learned that, in addition to commercially produced child-pornography, Abraham’s collection contained images that Abraham is alleged to have produced of minor children which whom he had contact. The images, alleged to have been produced by Abraham, are of victims ranging in age from two to seven years old.

This case was investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Assistant United States Attorney Kristina Korobov who is prosecuting this case for the government said Abraham’s maximum sentencing exposure would be 140 years imprisonment if convicted of all charges contained in the complaint.

Abraham had his initial appearance earlier this week and remains in the custody of the United States Marshal’s Service.