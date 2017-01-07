January is National Stalking Awareness Month

Hope’s Voice, operating under Children and Family Services, is encouraging the community to focus on the crime of stalking.

This is National Stalking Awareness month and the nation is being challenged to fight this dangerous crime by learning more about it.

Stalking affects 7.5 million victims a year.

It’s a crime in all 50 states, the U.S. Territories and the District of Columbia, yet many victims and criminal justice professionals underestimate its seriousness and impact.

In 1 of 5 cases, stalkers use weapons to harm or threaten victims, and stalking is one of the significant risk factors for the murders of women in abusive relationships.

Victims suffer anxiety, social dysfunction, and severe depression at much higher rates than the general population, and many lose time from work or have to move as a result of their victimization.

Hope’s Voice provides services to those affected by stalking, domestic violence and sexual assault.

Services include but not limited to a 24-hour Crisis Line (812-899-HOPE (4673), support/advocacy, information, referrals, protective orders, safety planning, legal advocacy, referral for temporary food and housing services.